AS a new 885-home development begins to take shape near Marston one councillor has claimed that sewage will line the streets unless a new pumping station is installed to cope with the influx.

Marston has been hit by flooding a number of times over the past decade, with instances of sewage spilling out and lining the roads.

Now, with the looming Barton Park development, off the A40 northern bypass and west of the Barton estate, Marston councillor Mick Haines claimed that without proper infrastructure the area will not cope with the extra demand.

He said: “I think the sewer system has taken enough and with the new Barton Park it is putting more strain on it.

“We need a proper system and a pumping station, and the residents are already complaining about this causing flooding and blocked sewers.

“With the new development it is all going to come down into Marston.”

He added that support was 'growing' within the community and that residents had shown a great deal of support for his concerns.

The Marston councillor had previously called on Thames Water to fix what he termed an 'ageing' sewer system and last month claimed the infrastructure in the Carter estate in Marston was 'well past its use-by date'.

There will be 16 homes built on the site of the former Jack Russell Pub after planning permission was granted to develop the derelict site.

Mr Haines said that although he had been in contact with Thames Water the company did not support the idea of a new pumping station or replacing the ‘ageing’ drainage system.

He added: “Thames Water has got to take note and start to tackle this.

"Marston residents have already had problems with drains.

“The residents are now writing in all of their complaints, they are all very concerned about it.”

Thames Water said that generally the firm agreed 'drainage strategies' well in advance of any new development.

A spokesman said: "Our general position on development is that we have a duty under the Water Industry Act to provide, maintain and extend our infrastructure to serve new development.

"Where we do have concerns about the ability of the existing infrastructure, we will raise those concerns and where appropriate seek a condition to ensure the delivery of new housing does not outpace the delivery of infrastructure.

"It’s Thames Water’s preference that detailed drainage strategies should be drawn up ahead of the submission of planning applications.

The strategy should cover what is required, where it is required, when it is required and who is going to deliver the solution.

"Where this isn’t the case, Thames Water will seek an appropriately worded planning condition to ensure a drainage strategy is produced, if the site gains planning approval."