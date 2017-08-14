RESIDENTS have branded Gibbs Crescent a 'war zone' six months after the explosion that saw homes and lives destroyed.

Several flats were destroyed in the Valentine's Day blast meaning many residents needed to be re-homed.

City and County Councillor for Jericho and Osney, Susanna Pressel said the remains of the buildings of the event serve as a constant reminder of the 'awful night' of the explosion.

She said: "Six months on the housing association still haven’t demolished the badly damaged buildings and secondly we still don’t have a date for the inquest.

"Many of the residents have urgent questions for which they need answers - about the cause of the explosion and whether it could have been prevented. The have been begging A2Dominion for a meeting, but we don't even have a date yet."

Dawn Wightman, Group Housing Director at A2Dominion - who own the buildings - said the properties have been boarded up in preparation for the next phase of dismantling which will be carried out as soon as is 'practically possible'.