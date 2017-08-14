APPROVAL has been given to the latest string of changes David and Victoria Beckham have made to their multi-million pound Oxfordshire home.

The celebrity couple bought the grand barn conversion in Great Tew, near Chipping Norton, for an eye-watering £6,150,000 last December.

Eight months on details have emerged of the latest plans for the luxury pad as West Oxfordshire approved changes yesterday.

The Beckhams bought the derelict Upper Park Farm with planning permission already approved to convert the space.

But a string of changes have since had to be approved by the district council most recently including a ‘natural swimming pool’, garden pergola and thatched outbuilding roofs.

The garden plans, revised from the original application, would see a 12.5m x7.5m pool built in one courtyard of the E shaped house, plus a timber Pergola covered seating area in the other.

The changes were approved as national reports said the council had delayed construction.

West Oxfordshire District Council planning manager Phil Shaw said: “As the current owner wanted to make changes, further applications were made in 2017 and these were all dealt with within the required time period and without any delays.”