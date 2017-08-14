THE cost of rural crime in Oxfordshire fell by 30 per cent last year, new figures have revealed.

The National Farmers Union rural crime report said countryside crime in the county cost more than £580,000 in 2016 compared to £840,000 in 2015.

The figures form part of national report which warned the costs of thefts had 'risen sharply' in the first half of 2017.

The items most commonly targeted by thieves across Oxfordshire over the last 12 months were tools, garden equipment and machinery.

Harvey Merrins, NFU mutual senior agent in Oxford, said: "Although the figures for rural crime in Oxfordshire are down, countryside criminals continue to become more brazen and farmers are now having to continually increase security and adopt new ways of protecting their equipment.

"In some parts of the county, farmers are having to turn their farmyards into fortresses to protect themselves from repeated thieves who are targeting quads, tractors and power tools.

"They are using tracking devices on tractors, video and infra-red surveillance in their farm yards and even DNA markers to protect sheep from rustlers."

The report reveals that being ‘staked out’ is the biggest worry for country people, followed closely by longer police response times in rural areas. It added criminals continue to target Land Rover Defenders, quad bikes, tractors, tools and livestock despite increased security.