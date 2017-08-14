A GIRL band are hoping their Foo Fighters music video will catch the attention of the rock superstars.

The Flower Fighters – a three piece group from Witney – recorded their own cover of the Foo Fighters classic 'The Best Of You' as part of music school, the Bumblefoot Rock Project.

Millie Dove, six, Francesca Hall, six, and Sienna Oxford, nine, joined the school in Shipton-under-Wychwood in December.

They had never played an instrument or sang before but they quickly realised they had a huge love for music.

The Bumblefoot Rock Project team said: "We’re very proud of the Flower Fighters for working so hard to learn this song.

"Starting their musical journey at such a young age and being new to the project it was a great achievement.

"They really wanted to put their own mark on it and their mentor, Joey Kenny, was fantastic and supported them every step of the way.

"Even if the Foo Fighters got to watch this video, to see what these young musicians have worked so hard to do it would be utterly amazing.

"If they got to play the song with them, or even play the video to them it would be a fantastic experience for the girls."

Millie said the girls thought the song was fun to learn, but difficult at times, and she hoped the Foo Fighters would watch their video.

She said: "We’d love to sing the song with them, as long as we don’t get too nervous.

"My friend's daddy saw them play and he said they were very nice, so we might only get a bit nervous."

The girls invited local filmmaker, Chris Joynes, to make the video with them as they knew he was a 'diehard' Foo Fighters fan.

Mr Joynes was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and the opportunity to direct a video of a song by his favourite band was a big boost for him after a very tough few months.

He said: "It was such an honour to be asked by the Bumblefoot Rock Project to be involved in creating this video, I have worked with them on projects in the past and they have always been an absolute joy.

"Being a massive Foo Fighters fan myself and being told the girls wanted to cover one of my favourite songs, I jumped at the opportunity straight away.

"I have to say these three young musicians were brilliant to work with and they did an absolute fantastic job in learning the song, recording the song & then shooting a video for it in less than a month.

"I hope we get some kind of response from Foo Fighters because everyone involved has put so much hard work in to it, especially the Flower Fighters."

To watch the video visit youtube.com/watch?v=a-3qgUByAH0