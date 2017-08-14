SCORES of prize plants looking their sharpest were on display at the annual Cactus and Succulent Society Show in Grove.

Judges had a prickly decision to make when choosing the winners as the society's Oxford branch once again staged the event for people to exhibit their perfectly nurtured cacti and succulents.

The exhibition over the weekend attracted people from all over the country to show and take a look about 1,500 plants of all shapes and sizes at the Old Mill Hall in School Lane.

Chairman of the Oxford branch of the British Cactus and Succulent Society, Bill Darbon, said: "Succulent plants are a very 'in' plant at the moment, we had about 610 exhibits, some with multiple plants, so singularly about 1,500 plants on the table.

"People bring along their exhibits, which are then judged.

"It is obviously based on a judge's opinion and their experience, but they will be looking at maturity and condition, whether a plant is five or 10 years old – various different aspects are judged.

"Some of the plants this year were quite outstanding.

"The judges picked out their best cacti and succulent overall and then there were awards and merits for other plants."

The Oxford branch of the British Cactus and Succulent Society meet every month at Rose Hill Methodist Church for talks, shows, plant sales and a lending library.

For more details see oxford.bcss.org.uk