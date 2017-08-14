THE vacant Austin Reed shop in the city centre could be converted to an educational restaurant to encourage students into the hospitality industry.

Plans for the multi-use centre, which will work in collaboration with City of Oxford College, have been put forward.

But a structural survey warned it was in a 'poor state of repair' needing significant conservation work.

The menswear shop closed in June 2016 after the retailer announced closures to 119 stores nationwide and has been vacant ever since.

The proposals would use the restaurant to run a vocational apprentice programme providing students with experience in the hospitality restaurant industry.

A further 60 part-time students - made up of school leavers and those from disadvantaged backgrounds - would use the facility to gain workplace experience.

It will also have a bar as well as a private dining room.

The centre would open at 8am for breakfast and stay open until midnight serving alcohol.

According to the plans, Thames Valley Police have been consulted and support the sale of alcohol in principle.

Local businessman Chris Mulhall, who launched the 1855 bar in castle quarter in 2013 is behind the scheme.

In submitting the plans on his behalf, architects Element Studios, said: "Currently the building is in a poor state of repair.

"There has clearly been a lack of maintenance over many years and there are visible signs of deterioration to the building fabric.

"The proposal will also include significant works to conserve and repair the building."

To comment go to oxford.gov.uk and search 17/01978/LBC