POLICE have warned residents in Kennington and Radley about ‘extortionate’ products being sold door-to-door.

Neighbourhood officers said there has been an increase in people approaching houses, trying to sell household products.

Writing in a community newsletter this month, officers said: “[They] usually try to sell cloths and cleaning equipment at extortionate prices. Please do not buy any of their goods as they will keep returning to the villages.”

They advised residents to call 101 if sellers come to their door.