FESTIVAL goers and their four-legged friends enjoyed the annual Bluefest staged at The Chequers Pub in Brize Norton on Saturday.

The pub staged the music festival for pets for the second year and people were invited to enjoy a day of performances plus stalls at the Station Road venue.

The fundraising event was back to support the Blue Cross Centre in Burford, among other rescue centres, and its work supporting poorly and homeless dogs.

Man's best friends were also invited down for the day to enjoy the sunshine outside the pub and money was raised through stalls, games and a raffle.

Performers included local artists such as Genevieve Miles who entertained the crowds under the sun.

Chequers pub Landlady Cheri Wales, and blue cross staff Tina Burdett, Heather Collin, Gina Davies and Claire Shepherd also got stuck in with the raffle where people won a host of prizes.