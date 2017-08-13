HUNDREDS of people enjoyed a host of classic cars as they revved their way into Cutteslowe Park to mark a decade of the Cowley Classic Car Show.

Almost 300 vintage vehicles parked up in the north of the city for the annual show which attracts motor-lovers from all over.

Yesterday’s event was again staged by the Rotary Club of Oxford to raise funds for charity but this was the first year on the Cutteslowe site.

Avid car exhibitors John Kelly and Marina Warr, from Bicester, were back at the show for another year with their pink 1960 Cadillac V8, plus matching pink outfits.

The pair, who have exhibited at the Cowley Classic Car Show for several years, said: “We always came when it was in Marston and have done for quite a few years.

“We always enjoy it and this year it’s lovely in the grounds of Cutteslowe Park. There is a lot more room.

“You always meet such interesting people and start talking about the cars, plus all the stalls that are here – it’s lovely.”

The show had about 220 classic cars booked in for the day with almost 100 more also arriving.

The vehicles came in all shapes and sizes, dating back decades, which pitched up in the park off Harbord Road, Oxford, while many of their owners found a seat beneath the sun to enjoy the event.

One exhibitor showing off a more locally-sourced classic was Richard Stevens from Boars Hill, who drove his 1937 MG VA manufactured in the Abingdon factory.

He said: “It is just a bit older than its owner believe it or not and has been refurbished, stripped to its basics and then repainted about 10 years ago.

“I have owned it for about five years and there are always a lot of comments about how beautiful the car is.

“I have been coming to the Cowley Classic Car Show for about four or five years and it is always a nice day out.

“It raises money for a good cause and it is nice to meet lots of different people.”

The Rotary Club of Oxford has been hosting the car show for the past ten years.

Funds raised yesterday will be going to both the Footsteps Foundation and the African Children’s Fund.

Rotary member Malcolm Fearn, who is part of the event organising team, said: “It is quite a big year for us and obviously we are on the new site but it still seems to get bigger each year.

“It is just great and we love putting it together.”