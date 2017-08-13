HUNDREDS of people will be tucking into complimentary pizza this week to mark the opening of Oxford’s latest eaterie.

Pizzeria Franco Manca is handing out 500 free pizzas to customers from today through to Friday from its new restaurant in George Street.

The restaurant chain is hoping to pull in the customers with the taste-bud tempting offer with 100 pizza up for grabs every day.

Franco Manca openings manager Bruno Leal said: “With Franco Manca Oxford being the first of our pizzeria in the area, we look forward to introducing our authentic Neapolitan sourdough to locals and students alike.”

The new pizzeria officially opens today at midday and seats about 60 people at a time.

Opening manager Agné Guokaite added: “We are super excited and super stressed as there is a lot going on but Oxford looks amazing and the weather is helping as well.

“It city looks beautiful and there has been lots of interest on social media with people waiting for us to open and even lots of people coming in to the restaurant asking when we are opening which has been great.

“We have a very strong team ready for the opening and the 500 pizza giveaway.”

Each day 50 free pizzas will be given away from midday and in the evening from 5pm with queues of customers expected to try their luck.