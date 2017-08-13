ONLINE shopping has been blamed after yet another shop in Bicester town centre prepares to close its doors for the last time.

J and K Tackle in Sheep Street will stop trading in October, hot on the heels of Lloyds Pharmacy and Argos announcing they would shut down.

Cherwell District Councillor Richard Mould pinned much of the blame on online shopping and also said high rent prices had a part to play.

He said: “There is a pressure on the shops in terms of getting people to come into town and we’re trying to promote Bicester as a town for people to come to.

“Bicester is not any worse that other suffering towns. It is because of online shopping.

“We have seen a growth in nail bars and hairdresser because you can’t get them online."

J and K Tackle is closing due to the retirement of its owners, who will end their careers in October.

Joseph Taylor from the shop posted on Facebook to inform customers about the decision

He said: “It is with great sadness that Kath, Mark and I wish to inform all of our valued customers and friends that the freehold of 62/64 Sheep Street has been sold.

“There is no immediate closure and trading will continue until September.

“Then we will start a closing down sale over the next five weeks after that J and K will close in the first week of October.

“The main reason for closing is that both Kath and I are in our 70th year and are looking forward to retirement.

“We apologise in advance to the hardship this will cause many of our very valued customers.”

J and K Tackle was established in 1985 and has been at its current premises since 1999.

It opens seven days a week and is well known and much loved by anglers.

Mr Mould said the district council was doing what it could to explore how to attract businesses into the town.

He said: "High rent prices don’t help. Landlords are looking for a particular rental income and that’s one of the things we want to discuss with them as to how they can play their part.

“As a council we work very hard to try and make the town attractive.

“We do have some empty shops and that doesn’t make the town as attractive as it should be.”