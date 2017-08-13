FIREFIGHTERS rescued a person from their car after a crash on the A420, near Faringdon.

Thames Valley Police closed the road about 1.30pm after the crash involving two cars near the junction of Barcote Lane.

The force has since tweeted that it has now been reopened.

A earlier tweet from police said that one car's roof had to be removed to help free someone from the wreckage and South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said one male and one female had minor injuries.

He said: "It is not serious, there is one male and one female suffering minor injuries.

"The male patient is probably going to be taken to hospital."

Thames Valley Police South and Vale neighbourhood team also said that it would be reporting a cyclist for ignoring road closure and 'using his vehicle anti socially'.

