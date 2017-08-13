'APPALLED' Keep the Horton General campaigners are seeking legal advice over plans to permanently downgrade services to the Horton General Hospital in Banbury.

It comes after Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group backed the plans on Thursday which also include closing a further 36 acute beds and reducing the level of critical care.

Campaign group chairman Keith Strangwood said: "We were in touch with our legal team immediately after yesterday’s appalling decision.

"There is not a single chance that we will give up fighting for the rights of the people we represent."