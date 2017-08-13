AN incident reporting system for Thames Valley Police is currently offline.

The police force said in a statement this morning that the non-emergency incident reporting system was currently down.

The statement read: "We are currently experiencing issues with our online reporting system.



"The system, which allows people to report non-emergency incidents to Thames Valley Police, is currently unavailable.



"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Anyone wishing to report a non-emergency incident should call 101.



"In an emergency, people should always call 999."