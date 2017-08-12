A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Oxford broke into a house before stealing bank cards and car keys while a woman and her child slept before making off in a car parked outside.

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons pleaded guilty to a number of offences including the burglary at Oxford Magistrates’ Youth Court on Wednesday.

He admitted two counts of burglary, two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of fraud, one count of making off without making payment, two counts of using a vehicle without insurance and two counts of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

On June 21 the boy forced his way into a property at White Road, Oxford, while the victims, a mother and her child, were asleep.

He stole bank cards and car keys to a Skoda Octavia before driving it from the scene. Just five days later on June 26 the boy again entered a house at Drayton St Leonard and stole keys to an Audi A1.

He also took bank cards, tobacco and trainers before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

After the burglaries the boy tried to use the bank cards to buy various items and was arrested on June 26 before being charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chaz Boshell of the Investigation Hub based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am pleased there has been a swift resolution to this investigation and that the boy has been sentenced to a Detention and Training Order for two years, which will combine a custodial sentence with supervised training.

“Understandably, the offences have shocked the victims who should feel safe in their own homes. I hope our investigation shows that the force will clampdown on such offending and bring people in front of the courts.”

He was sentenced to a detention and training order for two years.