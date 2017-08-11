THE ONLY petrol station in Botley will close next month, leaving drivers facing longer detours to fill up.

Signs announcing the closure of the BP-owned petrol station off the A420 have gone up at the garage.

The last day of trading will be the September 12.

The note, signed by the General Manager Michael Howard says: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their loyal support over the years.”

Its closure is part of the second phase of the project to redevelop Seacourt Retail Park, which includes plans to build two small units that could be used as a coffee shop or sandwich bar and a restaurant in the retail park where the petrol station used to be.

The garage has been earmarked for closure for many years and was subject to a long-running campaign to save it by local residents.

It news comes after the demolition of the Oxpens Road petrol station in December 2015.

Once the BP garage closes, the next nearest petrol station is now at Sainsbury’s Heyford Hill store on the bypass, four miles away.

Campaigners have previously raised concerns that the loss of the petrol station will keep shoppers away from the new West Way shopping centre.