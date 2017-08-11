GREENPEACE has collected more than 100 messages from local people who do not support BP’s plans to drill near the Amazon Reef.

The Oxfordshire branch was joined in their fight by SpongeBob Square Pants - underwater hero of the famous running cartoon series - who is standing up for the sea sponges and coral threatened by BP’s project.

The group presented a petition based on these messages to the manager of Woodstock Road BP Garage on Thursday.

Steve Ball, a local Green peace activist, said: “Scientists have only explored five per cent of this unique reef, which may be home to animals and plants new to science but BP want to drill for oil nearby.

“The people of Oxfordshire have delivered a clear message to BP, and called on them not to risk yet another disastrous oil spill, which could destroy this incredible, unique Reef.”