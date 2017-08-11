THE rolling fields of Cropredy are a long way from Waterloo, but that didn’t stop musician Neil Hannon from dressing as the French emperor for his headline set at the village’s famous music festival.

The Irishman cut a striking figure as Bonaparte when his band The Divine Comedy took to the stage at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention on Thursday night.

Delighting a crowd of up to 20,000 with such hits as National Express and Something for the Weekend, he exchanged banter with fans on the first night of the festival, which this year celebrates 50 years of the band Fairport Convention.

He sported the unusual garb for his song Napoleon Complex, from latest album Neverland.

He said later: “I hope you’ve enjoyed listening to me talking about nothing in particular. Why not go home and talk to yourselves about nothing in particular.

"You've been very sweet!"

The festival continues today and tomorrow, culminating in an extended set by Fairport Convention and special guests.