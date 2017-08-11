A DOCTOR has told medical watchdogs she missed warning signs weeks before epileptic teenager Connor Sparrowhawk drowned in a bath after suffering a seizure at an Oxford care unit.

Valerie Murphy, who is accused of misconduct, was the psychiatrist responsible for the care the 18-year-old who had learning difficulties and was found submerged in water at Slade House, in Headington.

He had already had two suspected epileptic fits at the unit, including an earlier episode in the bath, in the weeks before his death on July 4 2013, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard.

Dr Murphy has admitted a series of failings but denies misconduct.

She said she was aware of the risks of someone with epilepsy taking baths and the key to risk assessments was regular observations.

But admitted 30 separate failings over Mr Sparrowhawk's care, including failure to acknowledge the risks of having seizures, to carry out a risk assessment, to obtain consent for treatment, to keep proper medical notes, to implement a care plan, to obtain his history of symptoms or to follow national guidelines on epilepsy treatment.

The unit, now closed, was run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, which accepted full responsibility after an inquest ruled neglect played a part.

The trust is facing prosecution under the Health and Safety Act.

The tribunal hearing continues.