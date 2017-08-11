A FAMILY was scolded for 'disgraceful' behaviour after starting a brutal village brawl.

Three brothers, their mum and one of their then-pregnant girlfriends faced a judge at Oxford Crown Court, after a fight in which a woman was dragged along the ground by her hair and a man knocked unconscious with an 'iron bar'.

Brothers Jordan Wall, 20, and Jamie Wall, 22, were both handed suspended jail sentences for initiating the fight in Eynsham on June 28, 2015.

The judge, Recorder Patrick Hamlin, deemed it a 'disgraceful incident in a public street' in which 'drink undoubtedly played its part'.

The pair and their brother Daniel Wall, 18, were passengers in a car that zoomed past a group of friends walking back from the pub in the early hours of the morning.

They pulled up and ran out of the car after the walkers shouted at them for driving dangerously, the court heard.

Speaking at their sentencing on Thursday, prosecutor Ruby Selva said: "They made a beeline for the group and were aggressive, shouting 'come on then, do you want some?'"

A scuffle ensued, involving the three brothers and Jordan Wall's girlfriend Annabel Richards - then pregnant with their baby daughter - who had been driving the Vauxhall Corsa.

Daniel Wall was punched and suffered a broken nose during the fight, which happened outside their family home in Hawthorn Road.

The court heard how mum Caroline Wall, upon hearing the altercation, ran out outside to join in.

Recorder Hamlin said: "They joined in physically only when they saw Daniel had been punched. But they did so with enthusiasm and when there was no further threat to Daniel."

He told the court Caroline Wall 'punched a young woman in the chest and dragged her along the ground by her hair', while one of them - it is not clear who - 'struck a man's head from behind by some form of blunt instrument, probably an iron bar'.

The mother and two older sons pleaded guilty to affray and were each sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

They were each ordered to pay £1,000 victim compensation, £500 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge, and the brothers will also be made to complete 150 hours unpaid work.

Recorder Hamlin noted Daniel Wall, who admitted a Section 4 public order offence, 'appreciated how badly he behaved' and was only 16 at the time.

He handed him an order to complete 75 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activity.

Miss Richards, 20, of Tamina Close in Carterton, admitted a Section 5 public order offence.

She was given a conditional discharge as Judge Hamlin noted she was 'on the periphery' of the group.

He made a restraining order against the Wall family to prevent contact with their victims.