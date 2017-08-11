A MAN remains in a critical condition after a head-on crash on the A4095 near Radcot.

The 45-year-old driver of the Toyota MR2 was airlifted to the John Radcliffe hospital after being involved in a collision with a silver Ford van about 1.45pm yesterday.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service incident commander Graham Turner said: "This was a very serious incident.

"There had been a huge impact between the two vehicles and the crews were under pressure to release the driver from one of the cars as a priority in order to get him the full medical treatment he needed.

"Fire crews worked extremely hard and managed to release him as quickly as possible.

"Our colleagues from South Central Ambulance and crews from Thames Valley and Hampshire Air ambulance then worked tirelessly to stabilise the medical condition of the driver at the roadside, before he was airlifted to hospital.

"Thames Valley Police also played a vital role in this incident in keeping the scene safe and are now investigating the cause of the collision."

Firefighters were faced with the driver 'severely trapped' in the vehicle and said he had extensive injuries.

The driver of the van was also hurt, but was able to be treated at the scene.

Two off-duty firefighters, who were passing, also stopped to help with the rescue.

Thames Valley Police's investigating officer Police Constable Wayne Martin, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based in Bicester, said: “We are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who was on the A4095, Radcot, on or before the collision and has any information about the vehicles travelling close to Clanfield and Bampton before the incident.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference URN 695 10/8.