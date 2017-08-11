A CONVOY of cars will make a journey from Oxford’s Mini Plant to Cutteslowe Park as part of the annual Cowley Classic Car Show.

Classic cars in all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions will park up at the field of off Harbord Road, Oxford, on Sunday.

Families are invited to attend the show tomorrow [Sunday], which will feature free bus rides, a children’s small animal zoo, funfair activities and stalls selling everything from cakes to chrysanthemums.

Rotary Club of Oxford Isis organise the event which will be the 10th in its history.

Malcolm Fearn from Cumnor Hill said 212 cars had pre-booked places, with 50 to 60 more expected to turn out on the day.

He added: "We will have a lot of cars and a great range. We have some form the 1920s, a Morris Bullnose and a Ford Model T which is a bit unusual as they are quite rare.

"We always say a classic car is in the eye of the beholder, any car is welcome."

The event will take place at Cutteslowe Park for the first time, due its usual home at Court Place Farm, Marston, not able to be used due to the flood relief scheme.

Visitors can take part in a range of activities and can be entertained by dog shows, fun fairs and bouncy castles.

People can also get a ride in the car of their dreams for a small donation to charity.

Mr Fearn said the event was raising funds the Footsteps Foundation based in Dorchester, a charity which specialises in the rehabilitation of children and young adults with disabilities.

The show follows a week-long display of Cowley-built cars at Templars Square Shopping Centre, which featured the last ever Montego to be assembled at the factory in 1994.

Colin Chapman, 60, from Cowley was a sequencing analyst at the time and one of the 962 workers who signed the car.

The now logistics planner for Mini was responsible for loading and sequencing the painted body of the Montego onto the assembly track. This week, Mr Chapman found his signature on the car at the display.

He said: “Rover decided it would be a good bit of publicity to get the last ever car signed and I was one of the lucky ones who got to put my signature on it.

“It’s been more than 20 years and so it’s brilliant to see it once again.

“It’s on show to the public getting some nice publicity, which was the idea for this car in the first place.” On Sunday, organiser of the display, Tanya Field, will lead a procession of cars from Cowley to Cutteslowe.