OXFORD is one of the top hotspots for Chinese tourists visiting Britain according to a recent survey.

A Visit Britain report found an average of 13,000 Chinese tourists visited the city annually over the past 12 years and suggested the royals, Harry Potter and Premier League football were their main reasons to visit the UK.

More than 250,000 holidaymakers from China spent more than half a billion pounds in the UK last year and these figures are expected to grow sharply fuelled by growing middle and affluent classes.

The report by Visit Britain said Chinese tourists rate Britain highly for both its heritage and contemporary culture with a particular focus on museums and films.

It said: "They are mostly interested in symbolic elements: the Royal Family, Shakespeare, Sherlock Holmes, Harry Potter and Downton Abbey.

"The Chinese outbound market is booming: visits abroad more than doubled in five years, from about 41m overnight stays in 2011 to 85m in 2016. By 2020, it is forecast to exceed 110m trips overseas."

Oxfordshire has become known across the world for its regular appearances in on screen in films and dramas which include Harry Potter featuring attractions such as Christ Church, Downton Abbey filmed in Bampton and across the Cotswolds, as well as Sherlock Holmes in various locations includes Oxford's Radcliffe Square.

Another attraction which tourists took an interest in last year was the village of Kidlington and its very baffled residents.

Coachloads of Chinese tourists fled to the Oxfordshire village to stop off for tours round various neighbourhoods.

The sudden interest in Kidlington baffled residents who often found many tourists taking pictures and selfies in their front gardens.

The Visit Britain report also named the top destinations for visitors from China which included London in the number one spot with 144,000 visitors annually.

Closely followed by Scotland (238,000), Edinburgh (35,000), Manchester (23,000), Cambridge (14,000) and Oxford (13,000).