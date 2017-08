THIEVES have made off with a number of cigarettes after breaking into a luxury hotel.

The selection of cigarettes were stolen from The Crazy Bear Hotel, in Stadhampton, during a burglary which happened on Saturday, August 5.

It included a large quantity of Benson & Hedges, Camel and Silk Cut cigarettes stolen between 2am and 5am.

Thames Valley Police has asked anyone with details to contact 101 with reference 43170231630