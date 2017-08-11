BANBURY MAGISTRATES

MARCUS WOOD, 52, of Greenwich Lane, Leafield, Oxfordshire, was convicted of speeding in Burford on November 14 by driving 63 mph on a 30 mph road. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as court costs of £85. He is also disqualified from driving for 21 days.

MAUREEN BARTON, 47, of Lawrence Way, Bicester was convicted of driving a vehicle without insurance on November 30 at Lords Lane, Bicester. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of 85. She was also disqualified from driving for 6 months.

CALVIN BERRY, 51, of Church Road, Sandford-On-Thames, was convicted of failing to give information that would identify a driver when asked by Thames Valley Police on December 15 at Banbury. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 6 months.

MACAULEY HATLEY, 18, of Campion Close, Carterton, admitted driving a motor vehicle without a licence and without third party insurance on July 2 at Manor Road, Brize Norton. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. He was also given six penalty points to be added to any future licence.

SARAH HEWITT, 35, of Skylark Road, Banbury, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress at Skylark Road, Banbury, on July 1. She was given a 6-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £50

SEBASTIAN SERBAN, 30, of Burford Road, Witney, admitted driving a vehicle at Minster Lovell, Witney, on July 4 having drank so much alcohol that he had 55 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.

JOE PITTAWAY, 22, of Upper Road, Kennington, was convicted of assault by beating a woman in Witney on May 10 and causing criminal damage damaging a phone to an unknown value on the same day. The matter was adjourned for sentencing pending pre-sentence reports for August 14.

SCOTT ALEXANDER, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing three bottles of vine valued at £22.50 on July 20 at marks and Spencers, Banbury. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

JAMIE DONNELLY, 19, of Chalvey Road, Bicester, admitted stealing jogging bottoms to the value of £27.99 from Sports Direct, Pioneer Square, Bicester, on April 29. He was ordered to pay compensation of £27.99 as well as court costs totalling £40.

OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Richard Kinnard, 36, of Phelps Place, Oxford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on July 2 2017 in Bullingdon Road, Oxford. Fined £150. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Kieran Alexander Shergold, 19, Broadway, Didcot, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on July 1 2017 in Henley. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Adam John Chambers, 30, of Gibbs Crescent, Oxford, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Oxford Magistrates' Court on March 3 2017 by failed to attend supervision on June 5 2017 and June 9 2017, and failed to attend unpaid work requirements on May 8 2017. Fined £200.

Shane Prothero, 40, of Allnat Avenue, Wallingford, admitted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 in Mereland Road, Didcot. Prothero damaged a Mercedes Benz 220 intending to destroy, damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made. Defendant ordered to undergo alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Michael Stuart Sutton, 33, of Kynaston Road, Didcot, admitted five counts of harassment against the same woman in Didcot on July 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 2017. Also admitted breaching a community order by conviction. Also convicted using violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing that there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to said entry on May 19 2017 in Didcot. Sutton was also convicted of assaulted woman by beating her on May 19 2017. Community order made. Defendant mus under ot a programme requirement for 35 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of 40 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Gabriel Chamberlain, 43, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 4, April 25, May 5, and June 29. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Elliot Thomas Kingston Harper, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B - Cannabis - in Cornmarket Street, Oxford on July 16 2017. Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

Lewis James Court, 32, of Quakers Court, Vineyard, Abingdon, was convicted of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at a man in Birmingham Yard, Benson, Wallingford, on April 22 2017. Also convicted assaulting the same man by beating him on the same date in the same location. Community order made. Defendant must carry out 120 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £500.