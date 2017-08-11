TRAFFIC is stacking up as work to resurface, enforce speed limits and change lane markings on a key road in North Oxford started today.

Reports are showing delays of more than 30 minutes for drivers travelling on the A40 Eastbound up to the Wolvercote roundabout.

Nearby residents have put the queues down to unchanged traffic phasing which is halting traffic unnecessarily.



Oxford Bus Company has also reported delays to its service due to the queues.



500/2: Due to Sunderland Ave in North Oxford being closed we are experiencing delays approaching Cutteslowe Roundabout in both directions. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) August 12, 2017

Sunderland Avenue residents had previously complained to Oxfordshire County Council that the £10m Wolvercote and Cutteslowe roundabout had made their road - linking the two - worse.

They reported multiple collisions, incidents of road rage and increased traffic caused potholes since the work was completed in October.

The county council said it was ‘responding to the feedback’ and would resurface the road, add areas for mobile police speed camera vans and change the three lane system back to two.

Lesley Fitchett, who has fought alongside her neighbours for the improvements, said the original scheme, which caused 15 months of disruption, was a waste of money.

She said: “They spent so much money on a project that caused so much disruption and nothing has improved.

“All that’s happened is the situation on the surrounding roads has got worse.

“The traffic can be fine across the city but when you get near Cutteslowe roundabout it is queued.

She added: “I’m pleased they are resurfacing our road but you just wonder where the money is coming from, and what budget they will be taking it from.”

County council spokesman, Paul Smith, said: “The surface has worn badly in places and now needs to be replaced.

“In response to feedback from road users and local residents, we will also be taking the opportunity to alter the road marking layout along the road and the approach to Cutteslowe roundabout.”

The road will be shut from 7pm to 6am on weekdays and for 24 hours at weekends from today.