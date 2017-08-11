We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Missing man from Bicester found safe
Missing man found safe
A 47-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Thames Valley Police appealed to the public for help in tracing Robert Surface, from Bicester, after he was last seen in Chalvey Road at 5am yesterday.
The force reported today at 10am that Mr Surface was found and thanked the public and media for the help in locating him.
