AN OXFORD MP called on the Government to improve cycling infrastructure as she celebrated efforts to make Oxford a cycling city.

Layla Moran tabled a motion in the House of Commons to praise an initiative for 11 signs installed on the approach to Oxford telling drivers they are entering a 'cycling city'.

The Oxford West & Abingdon MP, who has been appointed vice chairwoman of Parliament’s cross-party cycling group, called on the Government to improve cycling infrastructure in the city and across the county.

She said: “The installation of signs proclaiming us as a cycling city is a huge milestone for Oxford and shows our determination to make our city the best in the country for people travelling by bike to work, school and for leisure.

“All of those individuals, campaign groups and organisations who have worked so hard to improve and expand safe cycling routes in the city deserve to be congratulated, and I was keen to make sure that MPs across the country recognise the scale of Oxford’s achievements and ambition.

“I’ll be seeking support for the motion from other MPs across party divides to help demonstrate support for further steps to make cycling a focus for Oxford’s future.”

The Liberal Democrat MP, who submitted the early day motion prior to Parliament going into recess, said the campaign to encourage people in Oxford to get on the saddle went hand in hand with calls to reduce air pollution by getting people out of their cars and onto bikes.

Ms Moran, who rides a bike herself both in Oxford and London, said one key to boosting the numbers of cyclists was improving safety.

She was recently contacted by somebody who told her about a child in Abingdon knocked off their bike while travelling to school.

She said: "A story like that will take kids off their bikes, so we've got to make people feel safer.

"It's faster in Oxford to cycle than drive most of the time, so it's about making sure there is investment in the infrastructure around cycling to make people feel safe while they're doing it."

The cross-party cycling group will meet for the first time when Parliament resumes, and Mrs Moran said she will continue to raise the profile of cycling in Westminster.

On Monday and Tuesday, cycling expert Andrew Gilligan, appointed by the National Infrastructure Committee, met with the leaders of Oxfordshire county and city councils, as well as senior university staff and cycling groups.

He will help develop plans to encourage people who live and work in the city to get on their bikes.

Currently 19 per cent of Oxford's population cycles to work, a figure topped only by Cambridge.