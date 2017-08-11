AN OXFORD University worker, who surrendered to US authorities after more than a week on the run suspected of murdering a hairdresser, will appear in court today.

Somerville College's Andrew Warren, 56, will face a judge in San Francisco, where he handed himself in, more than 2,000 miles away from the crime scene in Chicago.

Police say Warren and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, repeatedly stabbed Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, in Lathem's apartment.

The subjects of a nationwide manhunt gave themselves up separately in California eight days after the man was found dead on July 27.

Warren, who says online he lives in Swindon, Wiltshire, has since been suspended from his job as senior treasury assistant at the Oxford college.

Microbiologist Lathem, who has been sacked by Northwestern University, appeared in court on Monday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his lawyer Kenneth Wine, who described him as a "gentle soul".

Chicago police said the body of Mr Cornell-Duranleau, originally from Corunna, Michigan, was found mutilated in a "very violent scene".

Warren will appear at San Francisco's Hall of Justice. He is not expected to fight extradition to Chicago, where he will be questioned by detectives.