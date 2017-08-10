WEARING a Pudsey onesie and surrounded by cuddly toys and cake, autistic seven-year-old Rylee Davis tucks into his very own teddy bears picnic.

The Wheatley youngster was treated to the spread thanks to generous shop workers, who also arranged for the boy to meet Pudsey in person.

Asda stores have been hosting Pudsey’s Teddy Bears Picnics for BBC Children in Need but when staff at Rylee's local branch tried to organise a surprise visit to his school they soon realised something special was required.

His mum Roxanne Davis explained: "The porter Roger was in the foyer and recognised us. He’s so friendly and we always love to see him

“He asked what school Rylee goes to as they wanted to bring Pudsey there as a surprise for him, because he knows how much he loves Pudsey.

“I told Roger that I home school Rylee because of his autism and anxieties, so he told me to hang around and he’d bring Pudsey out."

She continued: “Angie announced over the tannoy that Pudsey was coming out, and Rylee was so excited I thought he was going to explode! He’d been having a difficult time and he cheered up instantly when he saw him."

Rylee has sensory process disorder and can become upset when he hears loud noises.

Ms David was moved to tears earlier this year by the kindness and understanding of employee Janet Penson when Rylee became upset at the checkout.

For Ms Young, it was worth it to put a smile on the little boy's face, she said: "As soon as he saw Pudsey, Rylee’s mouth was agog.

“It was lovely to see his happy little face – not only was his mouth smiling, his eyes were smiling too.

“I then got talking to Roxanne and she explained that Rylee doesn’t like parties because they are too loud for him so he wouldn’t be able to go to a teddy bear picnic with other children.

“On that day I was running a BBC Children in Need fundraising stall in the foyer, but had some spare goodies so I ran round getting hold of all sorts to give him so he could hold his own party at home."

Ms Davis said: “He coloured in his Pudsey hat, put on his Pudsey onesie and socks and sat all of his teddies around. They all had sandwiches, crisps, mini doughnuts and a blueberry muffin milkshake.

“It was amazing! Angie was so kind, and it was lovely of her and Roger to do this.”