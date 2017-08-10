A GROUP of students with autism are celebrating their academic success.

Twelve students from LVS Oxford – a school for young people with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum – are thrilled after all receiving their Level 1 awards across a range of BTECs offered at the school.

Autism is a mental condition, presented from early childhood, which is characterised by a great difficult in communicating and forming relationships with other people and often in using language and abstract concepts.

Between the 12 students, they received 30 qualifications across six subjects as the school seeks to provide them with with the skills and academic achievements needed to live independent lives in the future.

Head of School at LVS Oxford Louisa Allison-Bergin said: "LVS Oxford gives students with autism the skills they need to live independently as adults. We achieve this through a broad range of academic options, such as GCSEs, A-levels and BTECs, and are delighted that our learners have done so well and thrived during their BTEC courses.

"Our additional commitment to work experience – allowing them to gain experience in careers they are interested in and develop their CVs – and growing their confidence in dealing with social situations - all combines to ensure our learners go on to have bright futures."

A number of students studied and passed four BTEC awards each, and have combined their studies with work experience placements, such as Dominic and Peter taking on customer-facing roles at Blenheim Palace and Ben working at a gym.

LVS Oxford, which is in Begbroke, opened in September 2014 but already offers six BTEC qualifications across a range of subjects to allow students to study courses that are relevant to their skills and their future ambitions.

The school's 100 per cent attainment across the BTEC options of Vocational Studies, Land Based studies, Jamie Oliver Home Cooking Skills, Sport & Leisure, Health & Social Care and Business Administration has given students 'the perfect stepping stone' towards sitting a range of GCSEs and for others it has given them the ability to achieve academically should they find the prospect too daunting.

Some will now move on to Level 2 BTECs, which are equivalent to A*-C grade GCSEs.

For more information about the school and its work, visit:lvs-oxford.org.uk