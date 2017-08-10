CHARITY footballers have scored their goal, after raising £1,000 for youngsters at Oxford Children's Hospital

Adderbury Park FC and Oxford City Nomads took part in the pre-season County Cup tie to raise much-needed funds for the Headington unit in the Oxfordshire Football Association's first official charity of the year – with the Nomads coming away celebrating a convincing 9-1 win.

The teams were competing to be crowned champions of the newly reinstated Oxfordshire FA Benevolent Cup. Previous winners include Oxford United, Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City.

The event, which took place on August 4, marked the start of Oxfordshire's official partnership with the Oxford Children's Hospital for the season.

Joseph Baker, Oxford Children’s Hospital spokesperson, said: "A special thank you to the Oxfordshire FA for kick-starting their year of fundraising for the Oxford Children’s Hospital in spectacular style.

"Both teams played a fantastic game of football and the support from the local community was amazing to see.

"We look forward to working alongside the FA to help us reach the magical £2m milestone which will allow us to support the building of a new Ronald McDonald House, provide special medical equipment and make the hospital is as comfortable as it can be for our young patients and their families."

Steph Clark, Marketing and Communications Officer at Oxfordshire FA, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Oxford Children’s Hospital during the course of our work throughout the season.

"To be able to start the partnership so successfully has been wonderful and we hope throughout the season to be able to raise more much-needed funds for the hospital.

"A big thank you to everyone involved in this event and to those who turned out on the night to support the teams and this fantastic local charity.”

Oxford Children's Hospital opened a decade ago and has looked after thousands of families across Oxfordshire and the surrounding counties.

At the beginning of the year it launched a campaign to raise £2m in 2017 and in July it was revealed that fundraisers across the county had already donated more than £800,000.

This included, £126,00 raised by runners in the Oxford Mail's OX5 Run, in April, which saw more than 1,000 runners competing at Blenheim Palace.

There are still plenty of ways to help the hospital reach its target or the year, including an abseil down the side of the John Radcliffe Hospital in September.

Go to ourchildrenshospital.co.uk for more information or to donate.