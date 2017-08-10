A WILDFLOWER meadow in Cutteslowe Park has disappeared despite people being urged not to pick the flowers.

An Oxford City Council sign said the area was being developed as a wildflower meadow for the benefit of the park and wildlife.

It ordered people not to pick the flowers and up until a few days ago the area was in full bloom.

But recent visitors have been taken aback as the meadow has been completely stripped.

The city council's parks team said it was all part of the plan and that the wildflower meadow would grow back shortly.

The meadow is cut back every few weeks and re-seeded to allow the wildflowers to return to full bloom for the final part of the summer.