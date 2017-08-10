A MAN has been flown to hospital in a life threatening condition following a head-on crash.

The driver of a car which was in collision with a van on a sharp bend on the A4095 earlier this afternoon was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

A man behind the wheel of the van received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The road is closed between Faringdon and Clanfield as a result of the crash.

South Central Ambulance Service responded by sending two ambulances, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Thames Valley and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulances to the scene.