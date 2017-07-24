A 64-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a ladder at the Westgate construction site.

The worker is now in a stable condition after suffering from what is believed to have been a medical episode while up a ladder.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) spokesman David Gallagher said he fell a short distance which may have been caused by the medical incident.

An air ambulance and land ambulance were called to the site on Tuesday morning to treat the man and take him to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

According to data from the ambulance service there have been four emergency callouts to the construction site for the £440m centre since work began in July 2015.

SCAS also revealed there had been 63 incidents reported under 'Westgate Oxford' in its log system.

In December last year a man cut his finger and took himself to A&E at the John Radcliffe after speaking with paramedics at the scene.

Ambulances were called out twice on the same day in January to a worker with a cut finger, who was taken to hospital, and another person who had injured their lower back pushing a pallet and was treated at the scene.

Most recently a worker cut their hand of a chop saw in March and was taken to hospital.