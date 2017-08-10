ST Clement's councillor Jamila Azad has been chosen to represent the city on a national body of black, Asian and ethnic minority councillors.

Oxford City Council has proposed to include the National Association of Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority Councillors (NABAEMC) on its list of outside partners it is committed to working closely with.

The group is a cross-party organisation made up of the three main political parties, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Conservative Party.

The NABAEMC aims to promote cultural diversity in local government and works towards better BAME representation at all levels of politics.

It also wants to increase council funding and assistance for community groups and improve health and wellbeing as well as creating more affordable housing for BAME residents.

Ms Azad, has also been county councillor for St Clement's and Cowley Marsh since she was first elected in May 2013.

She has since been appointed to a number of outside bodies, such as Oxford Asian Cultural Association and the Standing Advisory Council for Religious Education.

She is also part of East Oxford Community Association and Regal Area Community Association.

The council's executive board is expected to agree to the partnership and appoint councillor Azad to the group when it meets on Tuesday.