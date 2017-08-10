A FORMER Oxford University student has been given a £5,000 pay out from the company which owns the Daily Mail after the newspaper used pictures from a charity naked calendar without permission.

The university’s RAG society had produced the calendar, which was featured in the Oxford Mail, in September 2013.

The 2014 edition showed some of Oxford’s elite student athletes posing in nude shots to raise cash for four different funds.

Louis Geary, who was the vice-president of the university’s RAG charity, took legal action against the Associated Newspapers after the Mail Online and Daily Mail used pictures from the calendar.

It is understood the newspaper had received the pictures from a news agency and believed it had been allowed to use the photos.

Mr Geary said: “It’s been a huge learning experience and a lot of hard work. The result is a relief and a success for the athletes and charities involved.”

But Mr Geary, a psychology and philosophy graduate, claimed the newspaper company failed to respond to letters after the copyright infringement.

Initially it had said it would defend its claim but a settlement was eventually agreed.

The money has been given to four charities, which were the original beneficiaries of the calendar three years ago.

The Centre for Effective Altruism, the Oxford Food Bank, Students Support Street Kids and Streets Ahead Rwanda have all received a chunk of the money.

A trustee at Students Supporting Street Kids, Pete Teverson, said: “Students Supporting Street Kids extends its sincere thanks to Louis for his generous donation. All funds raised for SSSK go to our chosen overseas local partners who work directly with street connected children, helping them to reach their potential.

“We are delighted that this unexpected donation will help us to continue supporting our projects around the world. SSSK operates and fundraises through student-run branches and we wish to recognise the Oxford branch for their ongoing efforts to improve the lives of street connected children.”

When the calendar was released, a fencer and biochemistry student, Grace Segall, said: “It was a little bit nerve-wracking, we all had butterflies. But we were only exposed for a short time. It was tasteful.”

The University College student added: “I think it is really good and I am really impressed with some of the motion pictures, such as diving. There is a good mix of sports in the calendar.”

Sports featured in the calendar included athletics, cricket, fencing, lacrosse, netball, polo, rowing, rugby, squash, swimming, tennis and triathlon.