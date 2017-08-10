LEADING homebuilder David Wilson Homes Mercia has shown its support for ROSY (Respite nursing for Oxfordshire’s Sick Youngsters) by providing bunting, t-shirts and raffle tickets for their stand at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire last weekend (3rd-6th August).

The charity had a stand at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire where they raffled off a family ticket to the 2018 Wilderness Festival. ROSY sold almost all of the raffle tickets provided by David Wilson Homes, and raised over £1000 over the course of the weekend.

The developer is a long term supporter of the charity, which raises funds to boost the extremely limited resources of Oxfordshire’s Children’s Respite Nursing Team and provides additional nursing, specialist equipment and support in times of great need. The team offers respite nursing to terminally, acutely, or chronically ill children and babies in their homes.

100% of the money raised by ROSY goes towards respite nursing.