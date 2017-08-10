A FLOUR mill run by the same family for half a century has won two of the top food awards in the country.

Wessex Mill in Wantage, run by the Munsey family since 1953, picked up two three-star certificates at this year's Great Taste Awards.

The ceremony, run by the Guild of Fine Foods, aims to celebrate the best in fine food and drink.

The Wantage firm picked up three-star awards for its Wessex Cobber and Six-Seed flours, and also took home two-star awards for four other products.

In 2017 more than 10,000 products were entered into the awards with only 165 winning three stars and 1,011 getting two stars. Each product is blind-tasted by a team of judges to select the best products.