ONE STAR
Shanghai 30s, 82 St Aldate’s, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 5.
Oxford Arms, Troy Lane, Kirtlington
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards
Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards
Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 29.
The Trigger Pond Inn, Bicester Road, Bucknell, near Bicester
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards
Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards
Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 30.
TWO STARS
Peri Peri Original, 260 Cowley Road, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 3.
The Gate Hangs High, Whichford, Hook Norton
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Cherwell District Council on July 5.
THREE STARS
The Broken Fork Kebab House, 2 North Street, Bicester
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 30.
The Sandwich Shop, Market Place, Didcot
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on July 3.
FOUR STARS
The Chester, 19 Chester Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 28.
Brew Oxford, 75B Banbury Road, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 28.
FIVE STARS
La Bobina, 1 Bromsgrove, Faringdon
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on July 19.
Smarts Fish and Chips, 47 Oxford Street, Woodstock
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 25.
The Masons Arms, Burford Road, Brize Norton
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 18.
Alex Kebabs, 1 Upavon Way, Carterton
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 5.
The Coffee Shed, Pavilion, The Leys, Witney
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 24.
