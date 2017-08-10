ONE STAR

Shanghai 30s, 82 St Aldate’s, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 5.

Oxford Arms, Troy Lane, Kirtlington

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards

Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards

Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 29.

The Trigger Pond Inn, Bicester Road, Bucknell, near Bicester

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards

Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards

Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 30.

TWO STARS

Peri Peri Original, 260 Cowley Road, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on July 3.

The Gate Hangs High, Whichford, Hook Norton

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Cherwell District Council on July 5.

THREE STARS

The Broken Fork Kebab House, 2 North Street, Bicester

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Inspected: Cherwell District Council on June 30.

The Sandwich Shop, Market Place, Didcot

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on July 3.

FOUR STARS

The Chester, 19 Chester Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 28.

Brew Oxford, 75B Banbury Road, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on June 28.

FIVE STARS

La Bobina, 1 Bromsgrove, Faringdon

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on July 19.

Smarts Fish and Chips, 47 Oxford Street, Woodstock

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 25.

The Masons Arms, Burford Road, Brize Norton

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 18.

Alex Kebabs, 1 Upavon Way, Carterton

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 5.

The Coffee Shed, Pavilion, The Leys, Witney

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on July 24.