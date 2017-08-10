POLICE are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing man from Bicester.

Robert Surface, aged 47, was last seen in Chalvey Road today at about 5am today.

He is white, about 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, with shoulder length curly blond hair and a goatee beard.

He wears glasses, has a coyote tattoo on his right upper arm and may be wearing yellow mustard combat trousers, a 'No Fear' jumper and is believed to be on a silver mountain bike with the word 'Faze 'written in blue writing on the frame.

Robert is known to enjoy visiting historical Saxon sites and uses trains and a bicycle.

Investigating officer Inspector Martyn Williams, based at Cowley police station, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and I would like to appeal for anyone with any information which could help to locate him to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Robert, if you are reading this please contact us to let us know that you are safe.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '156 (10/8)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.