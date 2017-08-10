TRAFFIC is queuing on the A34 and M40 after a crash at Weston-on-the-Green.

The crash is thought to involve five cars, and happened on the A34 southbound near the Wendlebury Interchange.

One lane is closed and police are on the scene.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said an ambulance crew were assessing several patients, with one ging to the John Radcliffe Hospital with a facial injury.

He said the crash was reported as involving three cars, just after the Bletchingdon turn off, although traffic reports state five are involved.

More as we have it.

The crash comes on the one-year anniversary of a devastating pile-up on the A34 at East Ilsley, which prompted calls for more safety measures along the road as well as harsher punishment for using phones while driving.

Tracey Houghton, 45, was killed in the East Ilsley crash along with sons Ethan, 13, and Josh, 11, as well as her step-daughter Aimee Goldsmith, also 11.

Emergency services at the East Ilsley crash one year ago

The tragedy was caused by lorry driver Tomasz Kroker, who is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence, after admitting using his phone at the wheel before ploughing into a queue of cars.

Last month the Oxford Mail reported fresh calls for improvements to save lives on the A34, as traffic levels on the Oxford stretch hit record highs.