You can now watch the start of multi-million pound works which will make trains more reliable through Oxford and Didcot.

Network Rail took drone footage for as part of its Oxford Corridor work, which will increase capacity and connections for passengers and update signalling from the 1960s.

As part of the work the track around Oxford station will be maintained, upgraded and remodelled, allowing a new half-hourly service from Oxford to London Marylebone.

Phase 1 works will start in September. Track will be replaced and points and signals work will be completed.