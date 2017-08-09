A CHARITY which supports the armed forces was delighted to receive £200 thanks to support from shoppers at a supermarket.

The Royal British Legion received the money from Asda in Carterton, following an initiative in which customers choose their favourite charity with green tokens they collect after their shop.

The money will go towards this year’s Poppy Appeal, which will raise funds to support servicemen and women and veterans.

Alan Frew is new the Poppy Appeal organiser for Carterton.

He said: “It’s fantastic to receive this money. It’s great to be new in the post and already collecting cheques.

“It’s good to see the engagement from the local community.”

In June, organisers of the Oxfordshire-wide Poppy Appeal revealed they had smashed their £575,000 target for the year.

And Mr Frew is now preparing for a fresh appeal, which will be launched in September.

He is keen for volunteers to come forward and help with collections. Those interested can contact him by calling 01993 897312 or following @poppycarterton on Twitter.

The amount of the donation was decided by shoppers at the supermarket. They vote for one of three charities using green tokens, with the charity with the most votes receiving the largest donation.

Topping last month’s vote was Brize Norton Village Preschool, which received £500. Second was the RBL, which received £200. In third place was the Royal Air Force Association, which also received £200.

Nearly a century old, the RBL was formed in 1921 by veterans of the First World War, with the purpose of helping those who had fought, and their families.