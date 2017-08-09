A GROUP of Oxford teenagers have created a music video to let young people in need know they are not alone.

The video, which was filmed throughout the city over three days, is a mix of original songs and covers of Oh Wonder's Landslide and Midnight Moon.

It was produced by ten students participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS), a Government scheme open to all 16 and 17-year-olds in England.

The initiative runs three times a year, with students taking part in a team project that will help their community.

The teenagers are asked to develop a social action project to deal with a local issue they are passionate about, and spend 30 hours, spread over two weeks, putting the plan into action.

For the Oxford group, known as Oxford C Spartans, the plight of young people in need was a subject they were keen to raise awareness about.

One of the creators, Sebastian Wu, 16, of Iffley, said: “We wanted to spread a positive message to other young people who are struggling and thought the best way to do that would be through music.

“We’ve included links to the local charities we’re supporting in the video description so hopefully people will see that and donate.”

The three chosen charities are Scotty's Little Soldiers, who help bereaved children who have lost parents in the military; The Elephant Club, an offshoot of hospice Helen & Douglas House to offer support for the siblings of terminally ill children, and Young Carers Oxfordshire.

Tomorrow the group will be at Gloucester Green, Oxford, from 9.30am until 5pm with a canvas for people to add their hand prints to, as a show of unity with young people in need.

They will also have a jar for people to fill with their personal stories and messages to create an anthology.

To follow the group’s project online search Oxford C Spartans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.