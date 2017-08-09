Two vehicles ended up parked on the barriers of busy roads in Oxfordshire in two unconnected crashes.

The A34 Oxford southbound near Botley was closed during the afternoon of the 8 August after a white BMW van was left straddling the metal barrier on the side of the road following an incident.

Later that day a silver car was left in a similar position on the A4260. The junction with the A44 Kidlington was closed during the evening as the Thames Valley Police worked to recover the vehicle.