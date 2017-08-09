CONCERNS have been raised about an increase in scams targetting elderly people across Oxfordshire.

Gill Sanders, Oxford City Council's older people's champion, wanted more advice to be given to pensioners about the dangers of con artists exploiting them, particularly through phone calls and emails.

Mrs Sanders said she had become 'increasingly concerned' about fraudsters targetting older people after hearing of some being fleeced of cash.

The concerns come as Age UK Oxfordshire warned that although anyone could be scammed, the fact that many older people live alone and could suffer from ill health left them 'more at risk of being targeted'.

Latest figures revealed reports of online scams to Citizens Advice in Oxford had increased by 73 per cent in the past four years.

Penny Thewlis, chief executive of Age UK Oxfordshire said there were an 'increasing number of sophisticated scams designed to cheat people of their money, empty their bank account or steal their identity'.

She added: "Scams can have a devastating emotional and financial impact on older victims, seriously damaging their quality of life and wellbeing. That anyone would target an older person to defraud them is abhorrent yet it happens all too often.

"We are urging all older people, and their friends and families, to be vigilant and get up to speed on how to avoid scams. If there is any doubt about the authenticity of an offer or piece of correspondence, do not respond and report it to the authorities immediately."

Mrs Sanders, a city councillor for Littlemore, said she had concerns about scams raised to her though the fifty plus groups in the city.

She added that she had been targeted with several different emails asking her to click on a link to pay invoices.

Mrs Sanders said unfortunately she knew a friend clicked on the link because she was worried about what it was.

As result, she lost all of her files, including photos of her late husband, before being asked to pay a ransom.

Mrs Sanders said: "She is a bright, intelligent woman.

"People are so innocent. If you get someone sending you an email, you think oh dear what's this about. It's a worry."

More than two scams and attempted scams a day are being reported to some councils nationwide according to the The Local Government Association.

Age UK Oxfordshire is urging people to register with the Postal Preference Service and Telephone Preference Service, which are free. For more information call 0345 450 1276 or visit ageuk.org.uk