JUST what has happened to 2017’s glorious summer?

Rain has been recorded every single day so far this month at the Met Office’s station at Brize Norton - although there should be relief from the wet weather for Oxfordshire today.

It is a far cry from this time last year when Oxford was basking in glorious sunshine in South Park.

While 14 years ago the city was in the midst of heatwave.

However, this is unlikely to be repeated this summer as even though the rain will stop for a few days it is expected to return.

A Met Office spokesman said the damp weather can be blamed on an ocean current which is located much further south than normal but added despite last year’s warmth, grey skies in August are not uncommon.

The Met Office’s Grahame Madge said: “August is the wettest month of summer and it is not unknown for August to be wet. It has been wet but we are not in exceptional territory.

“Meteorologically August is the last month of summer.”

He added there was no reliable way of forecasting whether the middle and end of August and September will be better than this month’s weather.

He said: “There are longer term outlooks but they rely on the balance of probabilities, they’re not definitive forecasts.”

Today’s weather is set to be dry and in parts sunny.

omorrow will be cloudy with rain in the afternoon and the weekend should be dry.

But the rain could return on Monday, according to the Met Office’s forecasts.