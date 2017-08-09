'DELIGHTED' community groups have been told they could be back in the temporarily closed Bullingdon Community Centre within the month.

About 400 people were left in the lurch when Oxford City Council closed the hall in Peat Moors, Headington, abruptly last month over safety concerns.

But in a swift response to a plea from residents to reopen it as soon as possible the city council has confirmed it has ordered seven temporary props to secure the hall.

Bullingdon Community Association secretary Richard Bryant said it is was 'a positive move' towards reopening.

City councillor Dee Sinclair added: "The work will take about a week to complete but we will seek expert advice to ensure the building is completely safe before reopening it.

"We decided to carry out the work now, in consultation with the community association, because we cannot bring forward the £500,000 redevelopment of the community centre.

"It will take place as planned from June."